Live Radio
Home » World News » Explosion of WWII-era shell…

Explosion of WWII-era shell injures 7 at Russian military academy

The Associated Press

May 17, 2024, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Seven Russian servicemen were injured when a World War II-era shell exploded in the basement of a military academy in St. Petersburg on Friday, Russian military officials said.

The condition of the injured in the blast at the Budyonny Military Academy of Communications was not immediately reported. The academy trains soldiers serving in the army’s signal corps.

The military command for the region that includes St. Petersburg said the explosion took place while garbage was being placed in a container during cleaning of a basement in one of the academy’s buildings, Russian news reports said.

The Interfax news agency also cited the command as saying that the explosion was caused by a 76mm shell dating to the 1941-45 period. It was not clear why this ammunition was stored at the academy.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up