Credicorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $402.4 million.

The bank, based in La Molina, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $5.06 per share.

The Peruvian finance company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.3 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Credicorp shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

