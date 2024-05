HALLE, Germany (AP) — Court convicts prominent German far-right politician Björn Höcke for using a Nazi slogan, imposes a fine.

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Court convicts prominent German far-right politician Björn Höcke for using a Nazi slogan, imposes a fine.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.