BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s inflation drops to 1st single-digit rate in 6 months, a triumph for President Milei…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s inflation drops to 1st single-digit rate in 6 months, a triumph for President Milei not felt on the streets.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.