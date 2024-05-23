An explosion at an apartment building in northeastern China kills 1 and injures 3

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at an apartment building in northeastern China killed one person and injured three others on…

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at an apartment building in northeastern China killed one person and injured three others on Thursday, state media reported.

Parts of the five-story apartment building in Harbin were damaged, with one apartment’s balcony completely blown off, videos on social media showed. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank that was left on.

One woman died of her injuries, according to Jimu News, a state-backed media outlet. Three others were taken to a hospital.

Officials said a family in the apartment did not use their liquid petroleum gas tank properly. The tanks are often used in Chinese homes to supply gas for cooking.

Videos online showed at least one person being taken by first responders into an ambulance and the street covered in debris.

The explosion occurred at roughly 7 a.m.. Harbin is the capital of China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.