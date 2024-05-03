A bus plunges into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan, killing 20 people and injuring 30 others

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bus plunged into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan on Friday after its driver lost…

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bus plunged into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan on Friday after its driver lost control, killing 20 people and injuring 30 others, officials said.

The bus was traveling to Hunza on the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district when the accident occurred, senior police officer Fayaz Ahmed said.

The mountainous highway connects Pakistan with China. Hunza is a popular tourist destination, especially in the warmer months.

Faizaullah Faraq, spokesperson for the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, said the accident occurred about 5:30 a.m.

“As a result of this tragic bus accident, 20 passengers have been killed while 30 passengers have been injured and the injured have been helped here in Chilas headquarters hospital,” he said.

Pictures from local media showed the twisted wreckage of an orange bus at the bottom of a rocky ravine near a riverbank.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow over the accident and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often ignore traffic rules and safety standards on battered roads, particularly in rugged areas.

