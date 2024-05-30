30 people are injured when a trailer overturns in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A trailer packed with people celebrating May Day overturned in southern Germany on Wednesday, leaving 30 injured,…

BERLIN (AP) — A trailer packed with people celebrating May Day overturned in southern Germany on Wednesday, leaving 30 injured, 10 of them seriously, police and media reports said.

According to the German news agency dpa, the accident happened near the city of Freiburg. Police say it took place in the village of Kandern, and that rescue helicopters were deployed, including some from neighboring Switzerland, as well as a large number of rescue and police forces.

None of the injured were in life-threatening condition, dpa reported.

Local papers said the trailer that was being pulled by an agricultural machine overturned at around 1 p.m.

Reports said the people on the trailer were celebrating May Day, which is observed in many countries to celebrate workers’ rights.

Police said that the injured included a group of friends aged between 20 and 25 years who came from surrounding villages and were celebrating on the open trailer when the it toppled over on a road going downhill.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.