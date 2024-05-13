13 killed as heavy rains unleash landslide in Haiti, force planes near Puerto Rico to land elsewhere

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 13 people died in northern Haiti following two days of heavy rains, officials said.…

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 13 people died in northern Haiti following two days of heavy rains, officials said.

The majority of the deaths were caused by a landslide in the southeastern region of the coastal city of Cap-Haitien, according to a Thursday statement by Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency.

More than 2,200 homes also were flooded, and there were significant losses in livestock swept away by the Haut-Cap river, authorities said.

Crews were clearing roads across northern Haiti, with additional rain expected in upcoming days.

Heavy rains also were reported in neighboring Puerto Rico, forcing at least a dozen flights scheduled to land in the capital of San Juan to reroute to the Dominican Republic and elsewhere, officials said Friday.

Widespread flooding also was reported in the U.S. territory.

