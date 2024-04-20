A sticky bomb explodes in Kabul, killing 1 and wounding 3 in a mostly Shiite Hazara neighbourhood

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A sticky bomb exploded in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday,…

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A sticky bomb exploded in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing one person and wounding three others, a police official said.

The bomb was attached to a car and the blast killed the driver. The spokesman for the Kabul police chief, Khalid Zadran, did not say if the three wounded were passengers.

He said police had reached the scene to investigate but gave no further details.

The evening blast struck the bustling commercial and residential area of Kot-e-Sangi.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Islamic State group. Its affiliate in the region has in the past carried out attacks targeting Shiites, whom IS considers to be apostates. It also targets the Taliban.

Last month, the group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that targeted people trying to collect their salaries at a bank in southern Afghanistan. IS said the assailant detonated his explosive belt among Taliban gathered near the bank to receive their salaries.

