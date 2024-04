MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow court orders U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested nearly a year ago, to remain in jail until…

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow court orders U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested nearly a year ago, to remain in jail until at least June 30.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.