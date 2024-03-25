Venezuela’s Maduro makes his candidacy official while a would-be rival struggles to register

In a creative attempt to force Maduro’s authoritarian hand, two smaller opposition parties previously authorized to participate in July's tightly managed election nominated former academic Corina Yoris last week.

Venezuela Elections Opposition presidential candidate Corina Yoris speaks to people after giving a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Yoris became the substitute candidate for the opposition's presidential bid after Maria Corina Machado announced on Friday that Yoris would replace her as she fights a government ban on running for office. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Opposition presidential candidate Corina Yoris gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Yoris became the substitute candidate for the opposition's presidential bid after Maria Corina Machado announced on Friday that Yoris would replace her as she fights a government ban on running for office. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix VENEZUELA-ELECCIONES La líder opositora venezolana María Corina Machado en conferencia de prensa, acompañada por Corina Yoris, en Caracas, Venezuela, el viernes 22 de marzo de 2024. (AP Foto/Ariana Cubillos) AP Foto/Ariana Cubillos Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters as he arrives with his wife Cilia Flores in an open vehicle to the National Election Commission (CNE) to formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix APTOPIX Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves a flag of himself as he is driven to the National Election Commission (CNE) to formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Opposition presidential candidate Corina Yoris gives a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Yoris became the substitute candidate for the opposition's presidential bid after Maria Corina Machado announced on Friday that Yoris would replace her as she fights a government ban on running for office. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections A painting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan flags are carried by government supporters as they march to the National Election Commission (CNE) where the leader will formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up images of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, right, and independence hero Simon Bolivar as he and his wife Cilia Flores enter the National Election Commission (CNE) to formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Venezuela Elections People greet Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as he arrives at the National Election Commission (CNE) to formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections A large inflatable doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is transported during a pro-government march to the National Election Commission (CNE) where current President Nicolas Maduro will formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up a book featuring his photo at the Spanish title: 2025 - 2031. Plan of the Homeland. Big Transformations" as he speaks to supporters after registering his candidacy to run for reelection at the National Election Commission (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters after registering his candidacy to run for reelection at the National Election Commission (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leaves the National Election Commission (CNE) where he formalized his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Venezuela Elections Ruling party PSUV leader Diosdado Cabello shows the certificate that registers President Nicolas Maduro's candidacy for reelection at the National Election Commission (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Venezuela Opposition Opposition leader María Corina Machado embraces Corina Yoris during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 22, 2024. Machado on Friday named Yoris as a substitute to her presidential bid while she fights a government ban on her running for office. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores acknowledge supporters after registering Maduro's candidacy to run for reelection at the National Election Commission (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Government supporters march to the National Election Commission (CNE) where President Nicolas Maduro will formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. The sign reads in Spanish "Hope is in the street." (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Venezuela Elections Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up a book featuring his photo with the Spanish title: 2025 - 2031. Plan of the Homeland. Big Transformations" as he speaks at the National Election Commission (CNE) where he arrived to formalize his candidacy to run again for president in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 25, 2024. Elections are set for July 28. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos ( 1 /18) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — It’s a tale of two dramatically different political campaigns.

On Monday, throngs of supporters of President Nicolás Maduro rallied at a giant stage draped in the red, yellow and blue colors of Venezuela’s flag outside the electoral council headquarters where he made official his candidacy for a third term that would last until 2031. Meanwhile, his would-be rivals tried to register their candidate, an 80-year-old unknown newcomer, before a looming deadline but found they were unable to do so — in what the opposition denounced as the latest attack on Venezuela’s democracy.

Polls show the unpopular Maduro would be trounced by a landslide if Venezuelan voters were given half a chance.

But the self-proclaimed socialist leader has so far managed to block his chief opponents from running while alternately negotiating and then reneging on minimal electoral guarantees promised to the U.S. government in exchange for relief from oil sanctions

In a creative attempt to force Maduro’s authoritarian hand, two smaller opposition parties previously authorized to participate in July’s tightly managed election nominated former academic Corina Yoris last week.

The protest candidacy took friends and foes alike by surprise. An academic, who has taught logic and philosophy at several Venezuelan universities, she’s barely known even in opposition circles. Her only public political role until now was as a member of the committee that organized last year’s opposition primary in which 2.4 million voters in Venezuela and abroad defied government threats of criminal prosecution to select a candidate to run against Maduro.

But her relative anonymity, squeaky clean record and affectionate grandmotherly air have fast become part of her appeal. Even her name — Corina — is viewed as an asset, a not so subtle reminder of her namesake ally, Maria Corina Machado, whose candidacy was outlawed by the Maduro-stacked Supreme Court after she won last October’s primary by an overwhelming majority.

“We’ve exhausted all of the possibilities,” Yoris said at a news conference in which she detailed her failed attempts to register, both electronically and in person, her candidacy. “It’s not just the name of Corina Yoris that is being denied but the name of any citizen that wants to run.”

In registering his own candidacy, Maduro, without mentioning Yoris by name, blasted his would-be rival as a “puppet” of traditional elites.

He cast his own reelection bid in historic terms, saying it was the continuation of the Bolivarian revolution launched a quarter century ago by the late Hugo Chavez and the only way to protect Venezuela’s sovereignty amid attempts by the U.S. “empire” to dig its “claws” into the OPEC nation’s oil wealth.

“I can only say, with humility, that I am made of the same muddy earth as you,” he said in the televised address at the National Electoral Council.

To date, 10 candidates have registered to compete in the July elections, none of them connected to the main opposition coalition and several seen as representing little threat to Maduro’s power base. Once parties register their candidate, they have until April 16 to name a substitute.

Maduro’s supporters have wasted little time in targeting Yoris ever since she was tapped to lead the opposition’s electoral fight.

Over the weekend, several members of the ruling Socialist Party took to social media to claim Yoris was a citizen of Uruguay, making her ineligible to run due to a requirement in Venezuela’s constitution that the president be a natural-born citizen without dual nationality.

On Monday, Yoris dismissed such talk as a desperate ploy to disqualify her candidacy.

“I was born in Caracas, my parents were born in Venezuela, and I’ve never opted for any other nationality,” she said.

Venezuela’s election is taking place against the backdrop of a swelling crackdown on dissent aimed at ensuring Maduro remains in power. In addition to blocking Machado’s candidacy, it last week issued arrest orders against several of her aides. Earlier this year it also jailed a prominent human rights attorney and then shuttered the United Nations human rights office for criticizing the arrest, giving its international staff 72 hours to leave the country.

But rather than boycott the vote, as it did when Maduro was reelected to a second six-year term in 2018, the opposition is seeking to call Maduro’s bluff and force him to outright steal the vote.

The strategy appears to have the full support of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, which has so far been in no rush to reimpose oil sanctions eased last year in response to an agreement on electoral guarantees struck in Barbados by Maduro and the opposition.

While some of the pledges have been partially fulfilled, others, such as the right of each political movement to freely select their candidates, have been all but ignored, calling into question the wisdom of a hands-off approach that so far has only emboldened Maduro.

“Maduro and his criminal enablers could learn something about patriotism, sacrifice, and love of country from the Venezuelan opposition,” Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat of Illinois and the majority whip, said in a message posted on X over the weekend. “Their candidates must be allowed to register by Monday or sanctions relief must be halted.”

Geoff Ramsey, a senior analyst on Venezuela at the Atlantic Council in Washington, said the Biden administration is in a difficult position of trying to retain some leverage with Maduro while quieting skeptics who think it is being too lenient with Caracas.

“The U.S. will almost certainly have to snap back some sanctions, but there are ways to do so while still keeping the regime at the table,” he said. “But if Machado and the wider opposition aren’t even able to register a candidate, the president’s hands will be tied.”

___

Goodman reported from Miami.

___

Follow AP’s Latin America coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.