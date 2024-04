LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — An international charity says a 3-ship convoy has left a Cypriot port to deliver 400 tons…

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — An international charity says a 3-ship convoy has left a Cypriot port to deliver 400 tons of food to war-devastated Gaza.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.