Live Radio
Home » World News » A driver has been…

A driver has been arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

The Associated Press

March 10, 2024, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — A driver who plowed a car into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.

The crash early Saturday wasn’t considered terrorism-related and no one was injured, the Metropolitan Police force said.

The driver was arrested by armed officers and held under the Mental Health Act after being taken to a hospital. He has since been released on bail.

Metal fencing was placed in front of the entrance to the palace and the gates were boarded up Sunday as tourists strolled past in the rain.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up