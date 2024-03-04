Live Radio
Home » World News » 4 killed and at…

4 killed and at least 8 injured after a rally car veers into spectators in Hungary

The Associated Press

March 24, 2024, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rally car veered off the road and crashed into a group of spectators in Hungary on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, police said.

The accident occurred during a race between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot near the Danube River in northwest Hungary, the Komárom-Esztergom County police said in a statement.

Eight ambulances and four helicopters were dispatched to the scene, according to Hungary’s National Ambulance Service. Two people including one child sustained serious injuries, while six other including a child were transported to a hospital with lighter injuries.

Videos on social media showed a car losing traction on a paved road before sliding into spectators gathered to view the race.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up