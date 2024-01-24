Algerian opposition parties call for a political dialogue in presidential election year

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — As the election year begins in Algeria, both those in power and those in the opposition…

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — As the election year begins in Algeria, both those in power and those in the opposition have begun political campaigns addressing mounting political and economic challenges plaguing the oil-rich North African country.

Yet it remains unclear whether campaigning in Algeria’s presidential election, likely to be held in December, will inspire serious debate about the direction of the country among political parties or the broader electorate.

The Rally for Culture and Democracy, among the rare opposition parties maintaining a notable public presence in President Abdelmajid Tebboune ‘s Algeria, this week called on the government to “put in place political conditions for a debate to find a way out of crisis.”

Still, no candidate has stepped forward to challenge Tebboune, Algeria’s 78-year-old leader who has not announced plans to run for a second term. He’s maintained an air of mystery, contending last month that “the people will decide the right moment” for such an announcement.

The country’s leading army general, Said Chengriha, has offered support for Tebboune, praising “the projects implemented over the past 4 years” and called for “the continuation of this work.”

The government’s attempts to draw attention to efforts to fight corruption, revive the economy and chart a new course for Algeria, however, haven’t been felt by all, retired railroad worker Hassan Lamari said Monday.

“Go to the market to see the prices instead of listening to propaganda on public television,” he told The Associated Press. “Meat and fish are luxuries for the majority of Algerians.”

The Rally for Culture and Democracy’s call for dialogue with those in power made at a meeting on Sunday comes as Tebboune resumes meetings with leaders of political parties. Though few have broached the subject of this year’s election, Louisa Hanoune, the leader of Algeria’s Workers’ Party, said discussions between the president and party leaders had touched on “all questions, without taboos.”

She said Tebboune was open to all proposals, including demands for political and social reforms, and had taken questions about the status of imprisoned journalist Ihsane El Kadi.

Moves to reignite political dialogue and engage Algerians may be inspiring a cautious optimism among some party leaders, but the electorate still has many reasons to remain disillusioned and politically disengaged.

More than four years after Tebboune rose to power promising to reach out to pro-democracy protestors who helped end his predecessor’s 20-year tenure, Algeria continues to dole out harsh punishments against both journalists and activists who’ve been critical of the government. Members of the separatist Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylie (MAK) were convicted this month for belonging to a terrorist group and undermining state security.

Both Algeria’s state spending and the broader economy remain heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues. Throughout Tebboune’s tenure, inflation, unemployment and food shortages have plagued Algeria’s economy and despite promised reforms, development has not expanded out to regions beyond the country’s major cities.

This year, the government plans to raise public wages and pensions and establish an unemployment fund for young people. Those make up part of a record election-year budget that also includes tax cuts and maintained subsidies for key sectors.

In a country where elections have often been boycotted, calls for political dialogue from leading opposition parties don’t mean they plan to participate or nominate challengers to Tebboune. Athmane Maazouz, the president of the Rally for Culture and Democracy, said Saturday that he worried the elections “will be neither regular, open nor transparent” as promised.

