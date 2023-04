SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Red Cross says an exchange of over 800 Yemen war prisoners held by Houthi rebels and…

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Red Cross says an exchange of over 800 Yemen war prisoners held by Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition is underway.

