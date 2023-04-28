2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Live Radio
Home » World News » Mexico's economy grew 1.1%…

Mexico’s economy grew 1.1% in 1st quarter, 3.8% year on year

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy grew by 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, bringing growth to an annualized rate of 3.8% compared to the same period of 2022, Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said Friday.

The institute said growth was spurred by an expansion in industry and services, which offset a 3.2% drop in agriculture and mining.

It marked the sixth consecutive quarter of growth since the coronavirus pandemic, during which Mexico suffered a severe drop in output.

Mexico’s economy has recovered from the pandemic, but the effects of high domestic interest rates and stubborn inflation have acted as a drag on growth. Mexico’s central bank has raised interest rates to 11.25% and inflation remains high, at 6.85%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up