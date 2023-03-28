MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
French authorities search 5 banks in Paris in tax fraud case

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 10:27 AM

PARIS (AP) — Authorities raided the Paris offices of five banks Tuesday on suspicion of tax fraud, the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office said.

The raids come as part of five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 on counts of alleged money laundering, and alleged tax fraud linked to dividend payments, the office said in a statement. It didn’t specify which banks were raided.

French media said the banks searched included HSBC, BNP Paribas, Exane — a subsidiary of BNP — Societe Generale, and Natixis.

