LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

British Film — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Director — Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actress — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Supporting Actor — Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Emma Mackey

Outstanding British Debut — Writer-director Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Adapted Screenplay — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Film Not in the English Language — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Musical Score — Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Cinematography — James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Editing — Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Production Design — “Babylon”

Costume Design — Catherine Martin, “Elvis”

Sound — “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Casting — Nikki Bartlett and Denise Chamian, “Elvis”

Visual Effects — “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Makeup and Hair — “Elvis”

Animated Film — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

British Short Film — “An Irish Goodbye”

British Short Animation — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Documentary – “Navalny”

BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell

