LONDON (AP) — BBC reports Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to resign after 8 years in office.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 15, 2023, 5:20 AM
LONDON (AP) — BBC reports Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to resign after 8 years in office.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.