BBC reports Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to resign after 8 years in office

The Associated Press

February 15, 2023, 5:20 AM

LONDON (AP) — BBC reports Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to resign after 8 years in office.

