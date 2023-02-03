3 Hungarians killed after car, bus collide on Austrian pass

BERLIN (AP) — Three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy…

BERLIN (AP) — Three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy Alpine pass in Austria.

Police said Saturday that the 25-year-old driver appeared to have lost control of his car on the snow-covered road near Leogang, in central Austria.

His passengers, aged 29 and 36, died at the scene, while the driver succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

An alcohol test on the 51-year-old driver of the bus, who suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, was negative, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

In a separate crash Saturday, a German man was killed when the tour bus he was traveling in went off the road near Schladming, southeast of Salzburg.

The bus with 32 people on board toppled off an embankment and fell onto a building, Austrian police said.

German daily newspaper Passauer Neue Press reported that the 31-year-old man who died was celebrating his bachelor party in advance of his upcoming marriage. Two other people, including the bus driver, suffered serious injuries.

