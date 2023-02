MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican defense secretary says Army and National Guard captured a son of drug lord Joaquín ‘El…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican defense secretary says Army and National Guard captured a son of drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

