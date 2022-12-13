MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » World News » Mexican state loses third…

Mexican state loses third governor in a row

The Associated Press

December 13, 2022, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The central Mexico state of Puebla lost its third governor in a row, when Gov. Miguel Barbosa died Tuesday of unspecified causes.

The state’s previous two elected governors were killed in a 2018 helicopter crash.

Barbosa was a former leader of The Democratic Revolution Party and later joined President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party.

López Obrador tweeted his condolences to Barbosa’s family, and the state government confirmed the governor had died in Mexico City, but did not state a cause.

Barbosa had long struggled with diabetes. and suffered the amputation of a leg several years ago.

The husband and wife team of Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle died when their rented helicopter crashed due to an unaddressed maintenance problem.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up