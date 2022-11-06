Reports: Precision Air plane crashes into lake in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian media are reporting that a Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian media are reporting that a Precision Air plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to Bukoba Airport.

It is not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether anyone died in Sunday’s crash.

The news reports show photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake and say rescue work has begun.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian company.

