MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Extremist group Al-Shabab claims responsibility for armed attack on hotel in Somali capital.

Listen now to WTOP News

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Extremist group Al-Shabab claims responsibility for armed attack on hotel in Somali capital.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.