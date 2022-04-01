RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » World News » Qatar stages draw for…

Qatar stages draw for World Cup amid protests

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 5:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coaches and soccer officials are gathering in Qatar for Friday’s draw for the Middle East’s first World Cup.

There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.

The full lineup will not be known until at least June, when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed.

The show at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center starts at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.

The day began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

FEMA’s CIO moving to private sector

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up