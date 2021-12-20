CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
New Zealand skier Robinson tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:21 AM

One of the southern hemisphere’s top hopes for a medal at the Winter Olympics has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss several World Cup races.

Alice Robinson of New Zealand writes on Instagram, “Unfortunately I’ve tested positive to COVID 19 this past week while at my base in Italy and have been in isolation since. … I’m doing fine and now I’m just aiming to recover as quickly as I can and try to get back on the slopes as soon as possible.”

Robsinon had to sit out a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, on Sunday and will also miss back-to-back giant slaloms at nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A former junior world champion, the 20-year-old Robinson has won three World Cup giant slaloms and finished fourth in the discipline at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Lara Gut-Behrami, the reigning world champion in giant slalom and super-G, also recently tested positive and is also missing the races in France.

The Beijing Games open Feb. 4.

