Scotland wins toss, elects to bat against Papua New Guinea

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 5:58 AM

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland won the toss and elected to bat against Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup in Oman on Tuesday.

Scotland upset Bangladesh in their opening Group B match on Sunday and has brought in fast bowler Alasdair Evans for Safyaan Sharif, who was wicketless in the first match after conceding 26 runs.

Papua New Guinea lost its T20 World Cup debut to co-host Oman by 10 wickets on Sunday. It also made one bowling change, fast bowler Chad Soper for Damien Ravu, who returned 0-28 against Oman.

In the late game on Tuesday, an upbeat Oman will take on Bangladesh.

