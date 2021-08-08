Tropical Storm Kevin gains force in eastern Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kevin was gaining force Sunday in the eastern Pacific and forecasters said it was…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kevin was gaining force Sunday in the eastern Pacific and forecasters said it was likely to reach hurricane strength while remaining far off Mexico’s coasts.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) Sunday while centered about 495 miles (795 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

It was heading westward at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters said it was likely to become a hurricane on Monday, but its only threat to land were expected to be storm-driven surf.

