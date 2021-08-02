2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
New tropical storm joins hurricane over eastern Pacific

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 11:08 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Ignacio joined Hurricane Hilda over the open Pacific on Monday, but neither was forecast threaten land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ignacio was expected to remain well below hurricane force and fade back to a depression by Tuesday.

It was centered about 415 miles (665 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Monday, heading to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Father to the west, Hurricane Hilda had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), though forecasters said it should begin to weaken on Tuesday.

It was centered about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) west-southwest of the Baja’s tip and was driving to the northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Related Categories:

World News

