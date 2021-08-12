CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
New hurricane forms well off Mexico’s Pacific coast

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 11:15 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The fourth hurricane of the eastern Pacific season formed Thursday far off the coast of Mexico, but it wasn’t expected to directly threaten land.

Hurricane Linda had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday morning while centered about 365 miles (590 kilometers) southwest of Mexico’s Manzanillo port, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm was expected to strengthen in the coming days while staying well to sea. But it was expected to generate dangerous surf along parts of the Mexican coast.

Meanwhile, to the northwest, Tropical Storm Kevin faded into a remnant low. It had grown into the 11th named storm of the season on Aug. 7.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

