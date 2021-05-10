CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Pacific season’s 1st named storm weakens to depression

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 5:03 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system weakened into a tropical depression Monday as it headed away from Mexico’s southwestern coast toward open seas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Andres, which had become a tropical storm Sunday, was centered about 475 miles (765 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula at midafternoon Monday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

