Pacific season’s 1st named storm weakens to depression

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system weakened into a tropical depression Monday…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system weakened into a tropical depression Monday as it headed away from Mexico’s southwestern coast toward open seas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Andres, which had become a tropical storm Sunday, was centered about 475 miles (765 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula at midafternoon Monday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.