CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » World News » Forecast: Virus vaccines help…

Forecast: Virus vaccines help inject hope in world economy

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 5:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The world economy is bouncing back from the pandemic crisis faster than expected, thanks in part to successful coronavirus vaccines and U.S. stimulus efforts, but the improvements are uneven and joblessness remains a big concern, according to a new forecast.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday raised its expectations for global GDP growth to 5.5% this year and 4% next year. That is up from a December forecast of 4.2% growth in 2021 and 3.7% for 2022.

After the virus plunged the world economy into crisis last year, the OECD now expects global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. However, it warned of divergence in progress, with faster growth in China and the U.S. while some other regions are expected to continue struggling until the end of 2022.

The Paris-based group also warned that new virus variants and too-slow vaccine rollouts could threaten chances of improvement for businesses and jobs.

Nearly 10 million more people across the OECD’s 36 mostly rich-country member states are unemployed now than prior to the crisis. And in poorer countries, “substantial job losses have increased poverty and deprivation of millions of workers,” the report said.

“The top policy priority is to ensure that all resources necessary are used to produce and fully deploy vaccinations as quickly as possible throughout the world, to save lives, preserve incomes and limit the adverse impact of containment measures on well-being,” the report said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | World News

IG: Pentagon disregarded auditors, overpaid contractors by as much as $97M

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up