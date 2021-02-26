CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » World News » France to face All…

France to face All Blacks in opener of 2023 Rugby World Cup

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 8:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand and France will square off in a blockbuster opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, organizers announced Friday.

The nations have combined to deliver some of the most storied matches in the tournament’s history, including the 1987 and 2011 finals, both won by the All Blacks.

Host France and three-time champion New Zealand will kick off the 10th edition on Sept. 8, 2023 at Paris’ Stade de France.

The 20-team tournament — expanded to eight weeks for player welfare — will feature matches in nine cities across France.

Defending champion South Africa will open against Scotland in Pool B.

The 80,000-capacity Stade de France will host the final on Oct. 28, as well as the semifinals.

The New Zealand-France game in Pool A evokes memories of the dramatic 1999 semifinals and 2007 quarterfinals, both won by Les Tricolores.

New Zealand has never lost a pool match at a Rugby World Cup. France should benefit from playing at home, and is on the rise with one of the most talented young squads in the international game.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Rettig says IRS prepared to issue 3rd stimulus if Congress approves

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up