WATCH: Trump addressing world leaders at UN

Watch a livestream as world leaders gather in New York for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

WASHINGTON — President Trump will address world leaders at the 73rd session of the United National General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

According to National Security Adviser John Bolton, Trump will emphasize “American sovereignty” and “how that fits into America’s place in the world as a whole.” His U.N. speech could prove one of his most important in recent memory, with a backdrop of nuclear tensions over Iran, negotiations with North Korea, and Trump’s recent criticism of the organization.

Watch a livestream below as world leaders speak in New York. Trump is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. — just after Brazil, which traditionally goes first. Find a full list of scheduled speakers on the UN’s website.

