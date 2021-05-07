Wine of the Week: Rosés for Mother’s Day

With the much-anticipated approach of Mother’s Day and the onset of summer, here are a few fun wines that are perfect for giving mom this Sunday, as well as sipping all season long.

For those of you rushing out to grab a card for the mom in your life, you have Anna Jarvis to thank.

She is credited with initiating a Mother’s Day-like event in the early 1900s. In 1914, the U.S. Congress passed a joint resolution making it official.

Rosés are typically made from popular Rhone varietals, including Carignan, Grenache, Mouvedre and Syrah, and are often described as having the body of a red wine with the crispness of a white wine.

This is a result of the winemaking process where the skins are kept in brief contact with the juice after the grapes are crushed, so the wines take on a pinkish hue.

Their unique characteristic allows dry Rosé wines to pair well with a wide range of cuisines, including Mexican, Middle Eastern, Thai, Spanish and Indian.

A perennial favorite around our house, the Non-Vintage Domaine Chandon Rosé Sparkling Wine from Napa Valley, is made from a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier in the Méthode Champenoise.

In addition to being delicious and versatile, the bright pink color is festive and inviting. Ripe strawberry, juicy watermelon and raspberry hit the front of the tongue like a kid on a waterslide. Bright notes of red cherry fruit bring up the rear of the vibrant, refreshing finish. $17

I think that sparkling Rosé wines from the Alsace region of France provide great value, and the Non-Vintage Willm Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rosé is an excellent example.

Made by one of the most distinguished producers of sparkling wines in Alsace, this Brut Rosé is made from 100% whole cluster, hand-picked Pinot Noir grapes and vinified in the “methode traditionnelle.”

The result is a beautiful wine, sporting a light pink salmon color and flavors of strawberry and wild cherry fruit, with just a touch of richness on the mid palate. It is balanced with dry, crisp acidity and complimented with a creamy texture and long strawberry-laden finish. $18

No matter how many times I tell my friends that New Mexico makes a delicious, value-oriented sparkling wine, I still have to actually pour the Nonvintage Gruet Rosé to convince them.

Aromas of strawberry and rose petals dominate the nose while flavors of strawberry, cherry and delicate raspberry glide over the tongue on a crisp frame. The bright finish delivers notes of toasty oak and vanilla. $16

The 2019 Chateau d’Esclans Cotes de Provence Whispering Angel Rosé from Provence, France (the proverbial home of Rosé wines) is all the rage in the Hamptons. It takes its name from the 19th century chapel located on the vineyard property where two cherubs adorn the walls.

The nose is fresh with pure, sweet notes of raspberry and strawberry. The wine is completely dry and features pure fruit flavors of wild strawberry, red cherry and peach on the palate. The wine is fresh and bright with a long, clean and fresh finish. $18

