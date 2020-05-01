Wine of the Week: Wine podcasts worth a listen

There are many, many wonderful wine podcasts out there. Here are a few of WTOP Wine Guy Scott Greenberg's favorites that are both entertaining and educational.

So maybe you’re going a bit stir-crazy at home and starting to suffer a bit from quarantine fatigue. I get it. I really do. I’ve binge-watched everything on my list and I’ve fallen asleep with more books in my lap than I care to admit. But physical distancing is still the current reality and flattening the curve is the global goal.

And speaking of physical distancing, my spouse has put her foot down and insisted that I start physically distancing myself from the couch and doing a bit of physical exercise instead. Now, I don’t mind going for a bit of a walk now and then as long as I have something to listen to, whether on a treadmill or out-and-about (with proper mask and separation, mind you). But recently, I have been almost looking forward to my daily walkabout. What’s changed my attitude? Podcasts!

Until just last year, I couldn’t even spell podcast, let alone know how to access these marvelous gems of entertainment.

For those rare individuals out there who might not know, a podcast is a digital audio file available on the internet which you can download onto a computer or mobile device — usually for free. Podcasts cover a wide range of topics offered by a variety of hosts.

It’s like having all of your favorite books, shows and series wrapped up in one big central library of recordings — think PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts — where you can explore, download and listen to these recordings at your leisure in the car, at work, at home or — my personal favorite — while working out. Just about any topic you can think of, and there’s a lot of them, is probably waiting for you out there somewhere.

As you can imagine, my favorite topic is — big surprise — wine! Not only do these podcasts distract me from the task at hand — exercising — but they are often entertaining and educational. While I am definitely looking forward to getting back to a new normal in the near future, I must confess that the silver lining during the last six weeks of self-quarantine has been the discovery of some truly enjoyable entertainment via podcasts during my “alone” time.

There are many, many wonderful wine podcasts out there. Here are a few of my favorites that are both entertaining and educational. So tune in, keep your distance and stay safe!

Wine Blast by Susie and Peter with Susie Barrie MW and Peter Richards MW. It is a quick-witted show from the husband and wife team who are both Masters of Wine (kind of like getting a Ph.D. in wine). They have a lot of fun bringing wine to life through interviews, tips, provocative chitchat, gentle bickering, competitive wine-offs and quirky wine A-Z topics. It’s relatable, entertaining and offers a lighthearted tone, with occasional marital disputes over wine. A good podcast for everyone from novices to wine pros. You can find them at www.susieandpeter.com or your favorite podcast platform.

If you’re normal, and who isn’t, Wine for Normal People might be just what the sommelier ordered. Hosted by writer Elizabeth Schneider, Wine for Normal People was launched with the aim of creating a podcast “for people who like wine, but not the attitude that goes with it.” Elizabeth talks about wine in a fun, straightforward, normal way to get you excited about it and help you drink better and try more interesting stuff. I’ll drink to that. You can find her podcast and articles at www.winefornormalpeople.com or your favorite podcast platform.

If you are ready to really wine-geek out a bit, then The James Suckling Podcast is worth a listen. World renowned wine critic James Suckling recently launched The James Suckling podcast in 2019. His series focuses on wines from a multitude of regions outside the U.S., including Italy, Bordeaux, Champagne, Australia, New Zealand, California, Chile, and Argentina, but is not exclusively fine wine focused. As Suckling says, “we are always open to and looking for surprises.” Suckling decided to launch the podcast as a platform to discuss his discoveries and share conversations with some of the many winemakers he meets on his travels. The episodes tend to release on average once a month. Find his podcast at www.jamessuckling.com/wine-tasting-reports/james-suckling-podcast.

Remember how I said that, until a year ago, I did not even know how to spell podcast? Well, what a difference a year can make. I would be remiss if I did not mention my own new podcast, The Vine Guy, a weekly show where I interview winemakers, wine producers and wine personalities in a casual and fun fashion. Each episode ends with an analysis of a wine or two of the guest’s selection — my favorite part. My goal is to appeal to each end of the wine consumer spectrum, from casual consumer to serious collector. Give it a listen and let me know what you think. You can find all of the episodes at https://www.podcastone.com/the-vine-guy, Apple Podcast, or on the WTOP radio app.

