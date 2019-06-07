Wine of the week: Father’s Day wines

On Wine of the Week, Wine expert Scott Greenberg has some suggestions for wines your dad might enjoy.

In my house, Father’s Day means that I am presented with gifts that are suspiciously correlated with specific chores on my wife’s “honey do” list.

For example, last year, I got a really cool cordless power tool set, including a drill and circular saw. I wasn’t skeptical until I noticed that the battery pack was already fully charged and a pile of lumber had mysteriously materialized overnight in our backyard. Before I could say, “Um, thanks?” I was sawing, drilling and hammering a frame for my wife’s new vegetable garden.

But the one genuine luxury that always awaits me at the end of the day is dinner. I get a couple of thick-cut rib-eye steaks on the grill and open up a great bottle of wine, assuming of course, all of my chores are done.

To kick off Father’s Day on the right note, pop open a bottle of Non-vintage Montaudon Brut Champagne from Reims, France. Tiny bubbles carry hints of citrus fruit and creamy yeast on the floral bouquet. The palate has a creamy mouthfeel with notes of crisp, green apple, nectarine and pear. Hints of citrus highlight the medium-crisp finish and the bubbles add a certain measure of elegance. Perfect all by itself and even better with oysters on the half shell. $35

Of course, a big, fat juicy steak is always a surefire way to reward dad on his special day, especially if you pair it with the 2016 BV Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley from California. This powerful red is produced using cabernet sauvignon fruit sourced from Napa Valley’s Rutherford, Calistoga and St. Helena appellations. The diverse soils and microclimates, as well as the various clones of cabernet sauvignon and cultivation techniques, contribute to this wine’s complex flavor profile and is big enough to stand up to heartier fare. Scents of black plums, cocoa and espresso entice the nose while flavors of earthy red plum and black cherry coats the palate on the well-balanced frame. The sweet tannins provide great structure, capable of cutting through the fat in the meat while delivering a long finish where notes of blackberry jam and roasted coffee leave a wonderful impression. $33

For those dads who want to cook up lighter fare, try the 2016 Marshall Davis Cask Series Pinot Noir from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA of the Willamette Valley. Brothers Sean Davis, Ryan Marshall, and Matt Marshall create small-batch, vineyard-specific wines that deliver finesse and elegance. This pinot possesses a remarkably perfumed nose of wild strawberries and bright cherries, leading to lush flavors of dark strawberry, red plum and cherry cola. Hints of mocha remain delicate and charming all the way through to the elegant finish. If your dad’s plans include grilled salmon, then this wine should be in his glass. $45

