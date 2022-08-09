WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Home » White House » Jill Biden helps National…

Jill Biden helps National Geographic promote national parks

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is helping National Geographic promote its upcoming documentary series on U.S. national parks.

The first lady introduces each installment of “America’s National Parks,” a five-night series scheduled for broadcast on consecutive nights beginning Aug. 29.

She introduces the series from the Grand Canyon and encourages people to visit.

“America’s national parks are full of unrivaled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife,” she says in a video clip released Tuesday as National Geographic announced the series and her participation in the project.

“Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story, who we are and where we came from,” the first lady says. “With more than 400 national park sites, there are so many unique places in our country that are just waiting to be explored.”

Country music star Garth Brooks is executive producer and narrator of the series. Individual episodes feature the landscapes and wildlife inhabitants of Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawaii Volcanoes national parks.

In conjunction with the first lady’s “Joining Forces” initiative for military and veteran families, National Geographic will also air a public service announcement during the series in which Biden reminds service members, veterans and their families of their free admission to all national parks.

The series kicks off National Geographic’s new event, America’s National Parks Week.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

SBA shuffles its CIO chair once again

Even Customs and Border Protection is getting into the green movement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up