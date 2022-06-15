RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Keisha Lance Bottoms to join Biden administration, White House official says

CBS News

June 15, 2022, 12:40 AM

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, will join the Biden administration, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. She is set to replace Cedric Richmond as the director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is seen at the Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is seen at the Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence Atlanta)

Richmond resigned from the position in May. It was not immediately clear when Lance Bottoms would join the White House.

The one-term former mayor — who was the second woman ever elected to lead the city of Atlanta — shocked the political world when she announced last year she would not run for reelection. Before President Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 election, Lance Bottoms was considered to be among the top contenders for the position.

Axios was first to report Lance Bottoms would be joining the Biden administration.

Correction: This article initially incorrectly stated Lance Bottoms was Atlanta’s second Black mayor. 

White House

