Keisha Lance Bottoms to join Biden administration, White House official says

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, will join the Biden administration, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. She is set to replace Cedric Richmond as the director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Richmond resigned from the position in May. It was not immediately clear when Lance Bottoms would join the White House.

The one-term former mayor — who was the second woman ever elected to lead the city of Atlanta — shocked the political world when she announced last year she would not run for reelection. Before President Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 election, Lance Bottoms was considered to be among the top contenders for the position.

Correction: This article initially incorrectly stated Lance Bottoms was Atlanta’s second Black mayor.