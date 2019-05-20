The White House grounds are getting an upgrade, with two new buildings designed to meet the demands of a "growing presidency" — and to, let's face it, look and function better than they do now.

The National Park Service is proposing to replace a restroom/outbuilding serving the combination tennis-basketball courts on the south grounds with a new, 1,200-square-foot tennis pavilion, according to plans submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission. The pavilion “would function as both a place of leisure and a gathering area” linking the Kitchen Garden and Children’s Garden nearby, per a National Park Service description of the project.

A new maintenance building, meanwhile, “will offer a more professional and aesthetically pleasing facility from which the National Park Service can discharge their duties.”

The designs for both, per the park service submission, “are specifically informed by the existing architecture of the White House, including the East and West Colonnades,…