202
Home » White House » WATCH: President Trump comments…

WATCH: President Trump comments on border, shutdown

By Jennifer Ortiz January 19, 2019 3:26 pm 01/19/2019 03:26pm
8 Shares
President Donald Trump walks on the South Law upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, after attending the casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., for the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack in Syria.. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made a major announcement Saturday at 4 p.m. about the government shutdown and border security.

Watch his announcement below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Government News government shutdown National News partial government shutdown President Donald Trump shutdown US Politics News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500