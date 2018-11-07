202
WATCH: President Trump holds news conference after midterm elections

By Ginger Whitaker November 7, 2018 10:54 am 11/07/2018 10:54am
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump held a news conference Wednesday morning following the 2018 midterm elections.

The livestream has ended, but you can watch the full event below.

