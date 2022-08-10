WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Another round of stormy weather returns to DC region Wednesday afternoon

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

August 10, 2022, 12:23 AM

After the heat index reached triple digits Tuesday, the D.C. region faces another threat of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Here’s what you need to know.

A cold front arriving Wednesday morning will bring early showers, along with warm and muggy conditions in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are scheduled to arrive in the afternoon, with a risk of heavy rain and damaging winds.

“There will be a threat of some flooding rain too,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. “Look for a high between 85 to 90 and it is going to be a very muggy day.”

Those tired of the heat will have some relief for the rest of the week, as the cold front will bring with it cooler, less humid conditions. However, the threat for showers will still remain. 

Thursday will start with an early shower before clear skies take over, bringing less muggy conditions, Stinneford said.

Another cold front arriving Thursday night will bring more “delightful weather,” starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.

“The weekend looks great,” Stinneford said. “Saturday and Sunny will be sunny and a little flow of humidity and highs in the mid 80s.”

Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Storms may be severe, and the rain could be heavy at times. Muggy. Highs in the mid 80s to 90.

THURSDAY: An early shower, then becoming sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with low humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions:

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

