Wintry mix expected to hit DC region Friday along with colder temperatures

After mild weather Christmas Day, the D.C. region will be hit with a wintry mix and colder temperatures on Friday.

As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Loudoun County in Virginia and Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Washington and parts of Montgomery counties in Maryland from noon until midnight.

There will be light rain that will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. According to WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford, it could be cold enough for freezing rain and sleet, mainly in the northern suburbs, with temperatures in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute,” the National Weather Service said.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Another round of rain will be coming on Sunday, along with cloudy skies, even though the rain will pour late in the day.

When you go back to work on Monday after celebrating Christmas with your families, make sure to bundle up because a cold front will come through with on-and-off rain showers and winds. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s.

FORECAST

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Light rain developing around midday. Some freezing rain and sleet is possible, mainly over the northern suburbs. Highs in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain by late in the day. Highs between 45 to 50 degrees.

MONDAY: Showers. Windy and turning colder with temperatures falling through the 40s.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

