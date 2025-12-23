Wet and mild: Christmas Day weather outlook for the DC area

Tuesday will start off cold and rainy in the D.C. area before clearing up after the morning rush hour for anyone hitting the roads for holiday travel.

Early risers will see the morning start with cloudy skies and rain showers until 10 a.m. Conditions will dry up by the afternoon, with humidity and temperatures increasing into the 50s.

Montgomery County, Maryland, has issued an Extreme Cold Alert until 8 a.m. Tuesday, as wind chills are expected to drop below 32 degrees.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said there will be some sunshine and clearer skies by Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting Wednesday — Christmas Eve — to have above average temperatures with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the low 50s. A high pressure system and some moderate wind will move in, drying the previous day’s rain and keeping temperatures in the mid-50s.

“Overnight and into Thursday, a warm front approaches from the west with precipitation chances increasing from west to east overnight,” the NWS forecast said.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with some rain showers possible in the morning. It won’t be a white Christmas since Thursday temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and the skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

FORECAST

TUESDAY: Early AM Showers End; Partly to Mostly Sunny

Highs: 45-53

Winds: Southerly 5-10 mph

Early morning showers give way to a dry afternoon with clouds breaking for afternoon sun. Areas that get more prolonged sun, south and west, will see the warmest afternoon highs.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Decreasing Clouds

Lows: 33-43

Winds: Light Southerly

Clouds decrease into the evening with fairly mild temperatures for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy at Times

Highs: 48-53

Winds: North 5-10 mph, Gusts to 30 mph +

Sunshine returns with passing clouds and temperatures again in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds have the potential to gust to 30 mph plus.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chance for Scattered AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy and Mild

Highs: 52-57

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Christmas morning will feature a chance at isolated light rain showers, otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy and temperatures very mild for this time of year.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

