DC region expected to be hit with snowfall and freezing weather for second time this December

Snowfall is expected to hit the D.C. region this weekend for the second time this December, bringing freezing weather and possible ice with it.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, as wintery mix of rain and snow moving into the D.C. region.

Snow is expected to fall across the D.C. region this weekend for the second time this December, bringing slick roads, gusty winds and low temperatures in the teens.

Conditions begin to change Saturday evening as a rain and snow mix develops, changing to all snow overnight.

“Expect slick roads and sidewalks and snow to accumulate on the grass and untreated surfaces first,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said. “It is recommended to delay or avoid travel in the early morning hours.”

Snow showers may linger on Sunday morning, especially east of I-95. Behind the Arctic front, strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph will send wind chills in the single digits. Sunday afternoon temperatures will stay near freezing.

Sunday night lows fall into the upper teens to low 20s, with wind chills near zero.

Even after the snow ends, brutal cold weather lingers. Monday will be partly sunny but frigid, with highs only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s.

Peña said, “The bus stop and morning commute will be very cold and those outside should dress in many layers and cover exposed skin to protect from frostbite.”

Road crews preparing, officials urge drivers to stay home

Alex Liggett with Virginia Department of Transportation says road crews have been pretreating interstates, primary roads and high-volume secondary roads since Friday.

Charlie Gischler with Maryland State Highway Administration urges drivers to avoid travel if possible.

“Your best bet is to just stay off the roads Saturday night into Sunday,” he said. “If you do have to go out, remember to slow speed down.”

D.C.’s snow coordinator Warnique West reminded drivers to give snow trucks space and staying at least six to 10 feet back so crews can work safely.

Temperatures will finally climb back above freezing by Tuesday.

Just last week, the first snowstorm hit the D.C. region in December for the first time since 2017.

FORECAST

Mark Peña, 7News First Alert Meteorologist

SATURDAY EVENING:

Rain/snow mix

Temperatures: 30s

Winds: Calm becoming Northwest 5-10 mph

Approaching Arctic front will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow that will eventually transition to all snow.

SATURDAY NIGHT: WINTER ALERT

Snow showers

Lows: 25-30

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: North 10-20 mph

Rain may mix with snow at the onset of precipitation, then change to all snow as colder air moves in behind the cold front. Expect slick roads and sidewalks and snow to accumulate on the grass and untreated surfaces first. It is recommended to delay or avoid travel in the early morning hours.

SUNDAY: AM WINTER ALERT, PM COLD ALERT

AM snow showers, PM cold and windy

Highs: 28-32

Wind Chill: 10s & 20s

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph

Gusts: 35-40 mph

Expect an inch or two of snow on the ground as the sun comes up. Leftover snow showers are possible, mainly east of I-95 during the morning hours. Cold air quickly moves in behind the Arctic front and temperatures will fall into the 20s throughout the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT: COLD ALERT

Mostly clear & cold

Lows: 18-22

Wind Chill: 5-10

Winds: Northwest 15-20 mph

A very cold night due to wind chills in the single digits. The bus stop and morning commute will be very cold and those outside should dress in many layers and cover exposed skin to protect from frostbite.

MONDAY: COLD ALERT

Partly sunny

Highs: 28-34

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph

Gusts: 20-25 mph

Morning temperatures in the single digits will only climb into the upper 20s to low 30s. Many neighborhoods will be sub-freezing all day long.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 32-36

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Sunny skies continue as temperatures finally warm above freezing for the first time since late Sunday.

WTOP’s Alan Etter contributed to this article.

