Sunny conditions in store for Small Business Saturday as DC region holds onto the cold

The D.C. area is facing weather this weekend that’s as brutal as those Black Friday “deals.”

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but cold as winter weather from the Midwest heads toward the region.

“The good news, the winds are lighter so the wind chill factor not as chilly,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

Wind gusts diminish slightly from Friday, down to 15 mph. Temperatures will peak in the 40s.

A low pressure warm front approaches overnight into Sunday, giving way to some showers.

“Sunday the clouds are back and a shower chance for Sunday afternoon,” Evans said. “The temperature is technically warmer tomorrow but still up to only 48 degrees.”

While the District remains under a cold alert until 9 a.m. Sunday, a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through noon Sunday for parts of western Maryland and Virginia.

NWS officials warn mix precipitation could prompt snow accumulations of 1 inch, with the possibilities of a light ice glaze on the roads. Drivers are urged to be cautious.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday as the day’s high temperatures remain in the low to mid-40s. Precipitation and clouds will move out by the evening.

“On Monday the winds pick up and the wind chill factor drops again to the upper 30s,” Evans said.

FORECAST

SATURDAY: Cold and Sunny

Highs: 39-44

Winds: Light & Variable

Another cold day with the exception of lighter winds and wind chills not as cold as Friday. Freezing temperatures this morning will only warm to the low 40s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Lows: 30-35

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the next weather-maker that brings showers Sunday.

SUNDAY: PM Showers

Highs: 45-49

Wind Chill: 40s

Winds: South 10-15 mph

Scattered afternoon and evening showers are expected with little impact to holiday travel home. Plan for chilly temperatures in the 40s throughout the day.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

Highs: 40-44

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: North 10-15 mph

Temperatures drop again behind a cold front with chilly highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

TUESDAY: AM Mix, PM Showers

Highs: 36-40

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Right now it appears temperatures will be too warm for wintry weather in D.C. with the exception for the suburbs north and west. Rain and snow may mix in the morning before turning into a cold rain during the afternoon. This may lead to small, slushy snow accumulations on elevated and grass surfaces. Temperatures likely stay above freezing during the morning hours.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

