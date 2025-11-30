Clearing skies Sunday night as another cold front enters the DC area

November closes out with somewhat of a wintry mix Sunday, with cloudy conditions that offer up a chance of rain and snowflakes.

After a cloudy Sunday with a few showers early on, the night should see clearing skies in the D.C. region as overnight temperatures take a dip downward.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said the clearing skies will be followed by another cold front sweeping the area, which will “kick up the winds gusting to 25 miles per hour.”

“Tomorrow there will be lots of sunshine to enjoy, but temperatures will remain chilly,” Peña told WTOP.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s on Monday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, Peña said.

Monday night we might see another “weathermaker,” according to Peña, as rain and snow may mix overnight and into the morning. We could see small, slushy snow accumulations early in the morning before turning into a cold rain during the afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing..

While Wednesday and Thursday will offer up 40-degree conditions, the bone-chilling temperatures will make their grand return by Friday, when highs are expected to stay in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Those Friday conditions could set the stage for another wintry mix, Peña said.

Stay with WTOP for the latest weather developments.

FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 29-34

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

Highs: 40-44

Wind Chill: 30s

Winds: North 10-15 mph

Temperatures drop again behind a cold front with chilly highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

AM Mix, PM Showers

Highs: 36-40

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Right now, it appears temperatures will be too warm for wintry weather in D.C. with the exception for the suburbs north and west. Rain and snow may mix in the morning before turning into a cold rain during the afternoon. This may lead to small, slushy snow accumulations on elevated and grass surfaces. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing during the morning hours.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

Highs: 40-44

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Sunshine returns but chilly air sticks around with below-average highs in the low to middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy ahead of a strong cold front that will bring colder temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.