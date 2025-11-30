Clearing skies Sunday night as another cold front enters the DC area

After a cloudy Sunday with a few showers early on, the night should see clearing skies in the D.C. region as overnight temperatures take a dip downward.
7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said the clearing skies will be followed by another cold front sweeping the area, which will “kick up the winds gusting to 25 miles per hour.”
“Tomorrow there will be lots of sunshine to enjoy, but temperatures will remain chilly,” Peña told WTOP.
Monday night we might see another “weathermaker,” according to Peña, as rain and snow may mix overnight and into the morning. We could see small, slushy snow accumulations early in the morning before turning into a cold rain during the afternoon when temperatures rise above freezing..
While Wednesday and Thursday will offer up 40-degree conditions, the bone-chilling temperatures will make their grand return by Friday, when highs are expected to stay in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Those Friday conditions could set the stage for another wintry mix, Peña said.
FORECAST
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 29-34
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph
Highs: 40-44
Wind Chill: 30s
Winds: North 10-15 mph
Temperatures drop again behind a cold front with chilly highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
AM Mix, PM Showers
Highs: 36-40
Winds: North 5-10 mph
Right now, it appears temperatures will be too warm for wintry weather in D.C. with the exception for the suburbs north and west. Rain and snow may mix in the morning before turning into a cold rain during the afternoon. This may lead to small, slushy snow accumulations on elevated and grass surfaces. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing during the morning hours.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 40-44
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph
Sunshine returns but chilly air sticks around with below-average highs in the low to middle 40s.
Highs: 40-45
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph
CURRENT CONDITIONS
