Scorching and stubborn: DC burns under prolonged heat wave

D.C. is in for another brutal stretch of summer heat — and city officials are urging residents to take it seriously.

D.C. is in for another brutal stretch of summer heat — and city officials are urging residents to take it seriously.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a Heat Alert Sunday morning, warning that dangerous temperatures and high humidity levels will linger through at least Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The real concern? It’s not just the heat — it’s the way it sticks around.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-70s, offering little relief and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal will bring high humidity, clouds and chances of showers to the D.C. area to kick-start the workweek, with highs between 86 and 92.

The city has activated a network of cooling centers, spray parks, and pools to help residents stay safe. Spray parks are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and indoor pools are available year-round. Outdoor pools are operating on a summer schedule.

Officials are also urging people to check on vulnerable neighbors, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, wear loose clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water — skip the caffeine and alcohol.

The city’s day centers and shelters are also expanding services during the alert. The Downtown Day Services Center, for example, is open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and offers extended weekend hours. Zoe’s Doors, a drop-in center for young adults, remains open 24/7.

Low-barrier shelters across the city are open around the clock, and transportation is available by calling the D.C. Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 between 8 a.m. and midnight, or 311 at any time.

The forecast for the week doesn’t offer much relief: Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the lower to middle 90s. With the humidity, van de Graaff said to plan for heat index values between 100 and 105.

He said an approaching cold front will bring rain and storm chances in the afternoon and early evening hours, adding that heavy rain could lead to flash flooding and damaging wind gusts are also possible.

Scattered storms are also possible Wednesday and Thursday, but highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Both days could see heavy downpours and localized flooding.

In short: it’s a dangerous few days to be out and about across the D.C. region. Stay cool, stay hydrated and know where to go if you need help.

Heat safety precautions

The District encourages you to check on each other in the heat and to stay hydrated.

Tips for hot weather include:

Drink a lot of water and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages during extreme heat

Take frequent breaks and rest in cool, shady areas

Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day

Wear loose clothing and sunscreen

Take cold showers to lower your body temperature

Create makeshift air conditioning by putting a bowl of ice or cold water in front of your fan

Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS

Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler

Keep your emergency kit available in an easy-to-reach location in case of an emergency

Day centers and shelters

There are also walk-in services at local Day Centers for those experiencing homelessness. Appointments are not required, but are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Downtown Day Services Center — 1313 New York Avenue NW Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours during Extreme Heat Alert) Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Adams Place Day Center — 2210 Adams Place NE Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



801 East Day Center — 2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



There is a drop-in center for young adults experiencing homelessness called Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center. The facility, which is open 24 hours, caters to residents 18 to 24, and is at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE. Appointments are recommended.

There are also low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness available that are open 24 hours. These include:

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter — 1355 New York Avenue NE

801 East Men’s Shelter — 2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Men’s Shelter — 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Men’s Shelter — 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter — 810 5th Street NW

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter — 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Living Life Alternatives LGBTQ+ Shelter — 400 50th Street SE

If you need a ride to one of the homeless shelters, call the D.C. Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time.

News7 First Alert Forecast

TODAY: Overcast to sunshine later in the day. Scattered showers. Highs between 86 and 92.

Winds: Southeast to Northeast 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows between 69 and 75.

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, thunderstorms later in the day. Highs between 90 and 95, with a heat index between 100 and 105.

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs between 88 and 90, with a heat index between 90 and 95.

Winds: South 5 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.